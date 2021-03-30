Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $376.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.