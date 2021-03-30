Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.