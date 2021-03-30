Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ATLS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Atlas Energy Group Company Profile
