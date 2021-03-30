LPL Financial LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in State Street by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

STT opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

