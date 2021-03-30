Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Interface worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $708.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

