LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,544 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

