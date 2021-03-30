LPL Financial LLC Sells 481,103 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,103 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of VEREIT worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after buying an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 575,143 shares in the last quarter.

VER opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

