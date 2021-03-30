The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.