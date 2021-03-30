Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after buying an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 206,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMD. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

