The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.