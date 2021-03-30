The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NG. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 263,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NG stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

