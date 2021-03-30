The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,473 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Valvoline worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,155,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

