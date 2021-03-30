American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

