Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC cut Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.