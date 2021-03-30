Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Insider Mark Rohald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) insider Mark Rohald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$11,600.00 ($8,285.71).
Mark Rohald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Rohald bought 13,244 shares of Cluey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$15,839.82 ($11,314.16).
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Rohald bought 5,000 shares of Cluey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$6,790.00 ($4,850.00).
Cluey Company Profile
