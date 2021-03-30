Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after buying an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 579,970 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.