Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 152,839 Shares

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VZIO opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Vizio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

