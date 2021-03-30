The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

