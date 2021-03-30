American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of American Assets Trust worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

