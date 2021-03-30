Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $869.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,063 shares of company stock worth $4,274,300. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

