Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Ingevity worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

