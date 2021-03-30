SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of SVMK worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,092,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SVMK by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of SVMK opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $840,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,489 shares of company stock worth $12,392,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

