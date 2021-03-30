Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,902 shares of company stock worth $19,908,415. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $47.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

