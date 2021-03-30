Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Navient worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Navient by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Navient by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

