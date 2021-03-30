Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.