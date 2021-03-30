Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE HI opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

