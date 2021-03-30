First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,649 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.