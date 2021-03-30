JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gridsum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gridsum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gridsum in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Gridsum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSUM opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.48. Gridsum Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

