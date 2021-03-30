JBF Capital Inc. Raises Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of WESCO International worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $95.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

