JBF Capital Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

JBF Capital Inc. lowered its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $159,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.