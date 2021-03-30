Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVPAF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

