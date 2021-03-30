Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,091 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 134,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

