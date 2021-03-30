Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

