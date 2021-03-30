Northern Trust Corp Sells 69,356 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Under Armour worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 157,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

