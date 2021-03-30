Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,660 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $27,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

