Northern Trust Corp Sells 272,246 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of Genworth Financial worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

