Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 2,088 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VTV stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

