Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter Buys 21,500 Shares of Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NAVB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

