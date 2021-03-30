RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of RCI Hospitality worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RICK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 228,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ RICK opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $544.50 million, a P/E ratio of -88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RICK shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.