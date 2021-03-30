Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

