Barclays PLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

