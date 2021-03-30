Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matson stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Matson by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matson by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

