Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $2,724,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $101.53.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

