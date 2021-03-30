Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare comprises 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMD opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMD. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

