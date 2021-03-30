Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

