Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 114,041 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

