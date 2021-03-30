South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

SJI stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

