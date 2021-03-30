Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.61.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

