Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after buying an additional 273,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $1,958,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRA opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

