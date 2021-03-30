Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Shares of AMIVF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Further Reading: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.